Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of SSR Mining worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 781,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 1,249,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSRM opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.