Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,058,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

LOGI stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $120.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

