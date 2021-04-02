Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.05 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

