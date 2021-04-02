Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

