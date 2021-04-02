Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Outset Medical worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Outset Medical by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,842,558 over the last three months.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

