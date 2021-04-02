Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.