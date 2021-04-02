Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Hubbell worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $190.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $191.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

