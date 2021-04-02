Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1,585.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409,222 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of Yamana Gold worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.50 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

