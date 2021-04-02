Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,018,538 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.70% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

