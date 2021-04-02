Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 185.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.16% of B2Gold worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in B2Gold by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.50 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

