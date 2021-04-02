Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 594.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,465 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

