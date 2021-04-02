Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Carnival Co. & worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $9,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

