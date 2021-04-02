Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Gentex worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

GNTX stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

