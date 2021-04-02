Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,331 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $7.02 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.