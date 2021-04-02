Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Masimo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 399,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $176.01 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

