Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 162,504 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dropbox worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 212,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 170,572 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
DBX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
