Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 162,504 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dropbox worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 212,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 170,572 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

