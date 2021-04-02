Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,993 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Amedisys worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amedisys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $269.46 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.55 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.