Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

