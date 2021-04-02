Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 180.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,665 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,469,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,270,000 after buying an additional 72,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.