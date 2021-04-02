Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 217,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.