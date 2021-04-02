Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Morningstar worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.02 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average of $211.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,149 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $1,841,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,798,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,435,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,199 shares of company stock valued at $34,032,478. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.