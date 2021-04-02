Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Pool worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Pool by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $351.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a one year low of $176.19 and a one year high of $401.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

