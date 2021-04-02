Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Ameren worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $81,456,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $46,290,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $16,009,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NYSE AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.