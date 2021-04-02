Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,675,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,797,000 after buying an additional 229,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,479,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,500,000 after buying an additional 219,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

PRU stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

