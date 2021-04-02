Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,099,213 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,099,213 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 129,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $164,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

