Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 118,798 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

