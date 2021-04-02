Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:UI opened at $289.15 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.