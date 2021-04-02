Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 15,333 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

