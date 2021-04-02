Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 16,710 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,054,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in State Street by 858.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 530,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,305,000 after buying an additional 529,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

