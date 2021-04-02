Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,212 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $89.59 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

