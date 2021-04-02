Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

MAR stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

