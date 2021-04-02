Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 32,331 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,331 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $65,016,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

NYSE:MCK opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $121.15 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

