Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,169 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $51.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

