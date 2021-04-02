Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

