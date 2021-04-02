Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 674,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

