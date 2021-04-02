Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $156.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

