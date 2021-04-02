Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $306,151.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.24 million and $306,151.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 887.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00662458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028162 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

