Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

