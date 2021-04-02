JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.