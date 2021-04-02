Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

