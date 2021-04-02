Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immatics’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Immatics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Immatics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $329,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.