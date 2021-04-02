JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

