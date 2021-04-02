John M. Leonard Sells 38,209 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NTLA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,610. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

