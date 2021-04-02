John M. Leonard Sells 38,209 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NTLA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,610. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
