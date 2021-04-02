Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,648.17

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,648.17 ($34.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,064 ($40.03). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,014 ($39.38), with a volume of 364,407 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,087.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,648.17.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.