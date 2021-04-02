Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 70.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $45,805.40 and approximately $11,662.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 788.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.85 or 0.00684784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028628 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

