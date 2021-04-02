JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 54,189 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.29% of iRhythm Technologies worth $225,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total transaction of $1,140,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,500 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

