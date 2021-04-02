JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 659,501 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $214,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 321.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

WSC stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

