JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.39% of Quest Diagnostics worth $223,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

