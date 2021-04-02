JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 45,025 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.78% of RBC Bearings worth $214,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $198.14 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

