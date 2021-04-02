JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of American Tower worth $216,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 551,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,888,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.17. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

